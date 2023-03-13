Mira Sorvino is miffed.

On Sunday night, the Oscars paid tribute to the Hollywood lights we’ve lost over the last year in their annual In Memoriam, but left out of the montage was actor Paul Sorvino.

In a tweet after the show, Mira said, “I for one am remembering Dad on this Oscars night,” sharing a clip from when she won an Academy Award and shared it with her father.

The late actor’s daughter tweeted again Monday morning, more directly reacting to Paul being left out of the tribute.

“It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out,” she wrote.

Paul’s widow Dee Dee Sorvino also took issue with the snub, releasing a statement to People.

“Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood. It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars,” she said. “It’s a three-hour show, they can’t give a couple more minutes to get it right? Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry and was loved by all.”

“Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable. The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better. Paul Sorvino deserves better, the audience deserves better. Is the Academy so jaded they forget people who are loved, who have given their hearts to this industry?” Dee Dee continued.

“Shame on the Academy if this is not corrected,” she added. “Mistakes are made, this was a big one. Please do something to make it right.”

A number of other notable stars did not appear in the tribute, including Anne Heche and Charlbi Dean, who starred in the night’s Best Picture nominee “Triangle of Sadness”.

Each year, the Oscars are criticized for failing to include certain people in their tribute. On their official website, the Academy includes a more complete list of Hollywood stars and behind-the-scenes crew who passed away.

Paul Sorvino died on July 25, 2022 at age 83 from natural causes.