Rachel Bilson at the InStyle Max Mara Women In Film Celebration held at the Chateau Marmon

Rachel Bilson is opening up about her sexual experiences.

The actress revealed on her “Broad Ideas” podcast that she wasn’t able to experience her first orgasm from penetrative intercourse until the age of 38.

“Isn’t that crazy?” she asked her guest, Whitney Cummings.

The conversation began from Cummings, who explained that her first orgasm from sex was after she stopped taking her birth control pills.

“I could do it with my hands whenever,” she explained.

Bilson agreed with the sentiment, “Of course, yeah. But not from, like, d–k inside.”

Cummings explained the circumstances that led her to finally climax from the experience, noting, “He had a straight dick, and I’ve been told my uterus was tilted, and to me, sex always feels best when you’re on your period.”

The “O.C.” actress also brought up the theory that “a lot of women say they don’t [orgasm from sex] until after they have a kid,” to which Bilson, who is mother to her 8-year-old daughter Briar, replied, “maybe”.

Sex is a common topic for the podcast host, who explained that her openness about the topic came from her “sex-positive and free” upbringing, via Page Six.

The star has most recently been romantically linked with artist Zac La Roc.