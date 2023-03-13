The best in Canadian music have been revealed.

On Monday night, the 2023 Juno Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, are taking place live from Edmonton’s Rogers Place with performances by Jessie Reyez, Tate McRae, Tenille Townes and more, plus an epic performance that will spotlight 50 years of Hip Hop.

From the Opening Night Awards, which took place on Saturday March 11, to the annual big awards ceremony, broadcasted live on TV, artists including The Weeknd, Arkells and more have already taken home some of the night’s biggest awards, and some even broke records.

Check out all of this year’s winners, indicated in bold, below:

TikTok Juno fan choice

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

MacKenzie Porter

Preston Pablo

Rêve

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Reklaws

The Weeknd

Tyler Shaw

Single of the year

“Bite Me,” Avril Lavigne

“Flowers Need Rain,” Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx

“When You’re Gone,” Shawn Mendes

“She’s all I Wanna Be,” Tate McRae

“Sacrifice,” the Weeknd

International album of the year

=, Ed Sheeran

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Montero, Lil Nas X

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift

Album of the year

Who Hurt You?, Ali Gatie

Love Sux, Avril Lavigne

Demons Protected By Angels, Nav

I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae

Dawn FM, the Weeknd

Artist of the year

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Michael Bublé

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Group of the year

Arcade Fire

Arkells

Billy Talent

Metric

The Reklaws

Breakthrough artist of the year

Dax

Devon Cole

Preston Pablo

RealestK

Rêve

Breakthrough group of the year

Banx & Ranx

Harm & Ease

Rare Americans

Tommy Lefroy

Wild Rivers

Songwriter of the year

Abel Tesfaye: “Less Than Zero” (co-songwriters Tomoko Yamaguch, Hamada Tetsuro, Daniel Lopatin, the Weeknd); “Out of Time” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord); “Sacrifice” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord).

Faouzia: “Anybody Else” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Michelle Buzz, Sean Davidson);

“Puppet” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Johnny Goldstein, Sean Davidson); “RIP, Love” (co-songwriters Fran Hall, Jakke Erixson).

Tate McRae: “Chaotic” (co-songwriter Victoria Zaro); “Feel Like Shit” (co-songwriters Victoria Zaro, Jacob Hindlin, Russell J Chell); “She’s all I Wanna Be” (co-songwriter Greogry Kurstin).

“Chaotic” (co-songwriter Victoria Zaro); “Feel Like Shit” (co-songwriters Victoria Zaro, Jacob Hindlin, Russell J Chell); “She’s all I Wanna Be” (co-songwriter Greogry Kurstin). Tenille Townes: “The Last Time” (co-songwriters Gordon Sampson, Benjamin Goldsmith); “When you Need It” (co-songwriter Stephen Wrabel); “When’s it Gonna Happen” (co-songwriters Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel).

Tobi: “Before we Panic” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Eric Hagstrom, John Stephen Sudduth, Kevin Martin, Tony Martin, Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel); “Flowers” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Daniele Luppi, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Nicole Wray, Leon Michels, Paul Spring); “Move” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Jessica Lee Hansell, Jon Bap, Robin Hannibal, Tavon Thompson, Tyler Demorest).

Country album of the year

Way Back, High Valley

Honkytonk Revival, Jade Eagleson

Bronco, Orville Peck

Masquerades, Tenille Townes

Good Ol’ Days, the Reklaws

Adult alternative album of the year

Born Losers, Altameda

The Garden, Basia Bulat

Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan

Colder Streams, the Sadies

How is it That I Should Look at the Stars, the Weather Station

Alternative album of the year

Blue Rev, Alvvays

Duality, Luna Li

Sewn Back Together, Ombiigizi

The Unraveling of PupTheBand, Pup

Tongues, Tanya Tagaq

Pop album of the year

In the Meantime, Alessia Cara

Love Sux, Avril Lavigne

The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen

I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae

Dawn FM, the Weeknd

Rock album of the year

Otherness, Alexisonfire

Crisis of Faith, Billy Talent

Get Rollin’, Nickelback

Outta Sight, the Sheepdogs

Explosions, Three Days Grace

Vocal jazz album of the year

Featuring, Caity Gyorgy

Blue, Diana Panton

Venez donc chez moi, Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer

Nikki by Starlight, Nikki Yanofsky

The Ostara Project, the Ostara Project

Jazz album of the year

Joy, Ernesto Cervini

A Little Louder Now, Lauren Falls

El Tinajon, Luis Deniz

Rumba, Rafael Zaldivar

Kinds of Love, Renee Rosnes

Jazz album of the year

Semantics, Andrew Rathbun Quintet

Talk Memory, BadBadNotGood

The History of Us, Carn Davidson 9

Desert Bloom, Florian Hoefner Trio

The Dragon’s Tail, Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles

Instrumental album of the year

Canadiana, Canadian Brass

Everything was Forever Until it was no More, Esmerine

Iguana, Hard Rubber Orchestra

Aubades, Jean-Michel Blais

Lionheart, Stephan Moccio

Album francophone de l’année

Medium plaisir, Ariane Roy

Mercure en mai, Daniel Bélanger

Pictura de ipse: Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir

Crash, Les Louanges

Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc

Children’s album of the year

Nice to Meet You, Beppie

Say Hello, Jeremy and Jazzy

I am Love, Splash’N Boots

Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2, Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats

Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great, Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh

Classical album of the year (solo artist)

Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021, Bruce Liu

Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1, David Jalbert

La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland, Isabel Bayrakdarian

Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, James Ehnes

Fables, Philip Chiu

Classical album of the year (large ensemble)

Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes, Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Shelley

Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec, conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, ‘Los Angeles,’ I Musici de Montréal, conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni

Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l’Agora, conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault

Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers, conducted by Mark Vuorinen

Classical album of the year (small ensemble)

Nagamo, Andrew Balfour and musica intima

Hemsi: Chamber Works, ARC Ensemble

Vagues et ombres, collectif9

Early Italian Cello Concertos, Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme

De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe siècle, Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron

Classical composition of the year

An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being, Anthony Tan

Bestiary I & II, Bekah Simms

The Black Fish, Keyan Emami

Prayers for Ruins, Nicole Lizée

Supervillain Études, Vincent Ho

Rap album/EP of the year

Gonzo, Boslen

Retrospected (Acoustic), Classified

The Fleur Print Vol. 2, Jazz Cartier

Demons Protected by Angels, Nav

Shall I Continue?, Tobi

Dance recording of the year

“Afterglow,” Bob Moses and Kasablanca

“Shinigami Eyes,” Grimes

“These Nights,” Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo

“Ctrl + Alt + Del,” Rêve

Spiral, Rezz

Contemporary R&B recording of the year

When Flowers Bloom, Adria Kain

“If I get Caught,” dvsn

No Longer in the Suburbs, Dylan Sinclair

Dylan Sinclair Yessie, Jessie Reyez

“WTF,” Savannah Ré

Reggae recording of the year

Water, Ammoye

“Like a Star,” Celena

Celena “Jah Love,” Exco Levi

Exco Levi “In the Streets,” Kairo McLean

Kairo McLean “Reggae Party,” Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn feat. Kairo McLean

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year

Watin, Aysanabee

Zhawenim, Digging Roots

Code Red, Indian City

Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor

The Crossing, Susan Aglukark

Contemporary roots album of the year

O Glory, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings

That was you and Me, Fortunate Ones

Hold on to Love, Shakura S’Aida

Come Morning, the Bros. Landreth

House of Dreams, the East Pointers

Traditional roots album of the year

Hurricane Clarice, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

20 printemps, Le Vent du Nord

Narrow Line, Mama’s Broke

Tell ‘Em You Were Gold, Pharis & Jason Romero

The Empress, the McDades

Blues album of the year

Long River, Angelique Francis

Midnight Blues, Crystal Shawanda

Thanks for Tomorrow, Harrison Kennedy

Preach to my Soul, Spencer Mackenzie

Live at the King Eddy, the Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

Into the Wild, Dan Bremnes

Trust, Daniel Ojo

Jordan St. Cyr, Jordan St. Cyr

Only Ever Always, Love & the Outcome

The Church Will Rise, Tehillah Worship

Global music album of the year

In the Footsteps of Rumi, Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian

Thieves of Dreams, Lenka Lichtenberg

José Louis and the Paradox of Love, Pierre Kwenders

Vox.Infold, Ruby Singh

Tradisyon, Wesli

Jack Richardson producer of the year

Akeel Henry: “For Tonight,” Giveon (co-producers Sevn Thomas, Jahaan Sweet); “Splash,” John Legend (co-producer Tone, Kevin Ekofo).

Banx & Ranx: “Ctrl + Alt + Del,” Rêve; “Dynamite feat. Sia,” Sean Paul (co-producers Greg Kurstin, Jason Jigzagula Henriques).

Kaytranada: “dog food,” IDK; “Iced Tea,” Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada.

Mike Wise: “10 Things I Hate About You,” Leah Kate; “Yuck,” Charli XCX.

Murda Beatz: “California Breeze,” Lil Baby (co-producer Marcel Korkutata); “Have Mercy,” Chlöe (co-producers Chlöe, BoogzDaBeast, Fnz, Joseph L’Etranger).

Recording engineer of the year

Derek Hoffman: “My Body,” Lili-Ann De Francesco; “Stronger Than you Know,” the East Pointers.

George Seara: “Hell/Heaven,” Keshi; “It’ll be Okay,” Shawn Mendes.

Gus van Go: “Grow up Tomorrow,” the Beaches; “What Feels Like Eternity,” Metric.

Jason Dufour: “She Don’t Know,” Jade Eagleson; “The old Me,” Ria Mae.

Serban Ghenea: “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X; “Unholy,” Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras.

Album artwork of the year

Emy Storey (art director, designer, photographer), Becca McFarlane and Pamela Littky (photographers): Crybaby, Tegan and Sara.

Ian Ilavsky (art director and designer), Maciek Szczerbowski (illustrator): Everything was Forever Until it was no More, Esmerine.

Jud Haynes (art director, designer): Kubasongs, Kubasonics.

Kee Avil (art director), Lawrence Fafard (photographer): Crease, Kee Avil.

Lights (art director, illustrator), Virgilio Tzaj (designer), Matt Barnes (photographer): PEP, Lights.

Music video of the year

“Fraud” by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez)

“Unholy” by Floria Sigismondi (Sam Smith and Kim Petras)

“Have Mercy” by Karena Evans (Chlöe)

“Different Than Before” by Mayumi Yoshida (Amanda Sum)

“Remember me for Me” by Sterling Larose (SonReal and Lily Moore)

Electronic album of the year

Not OK, Mecha Maiko

Spectrums, Odonis Odonis

Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix, Rezz

Synthetic Season One, Rich Aucoin

Interior, Teen Daze

Metal/hard music album of the year

Psychic Jailbreak, Cancer Bats

Merciless Destruction, Get the Shot

Paid in Full, Skull Fist

Synchro Anarchy, Voivod

Thought Form Descent, Wake

Adult contemporary album of the year

Adventure Book, Francois Klark

Descendant, Jann Arden

He Sang she Sang, Marc Jordan & Amy Sky

Higher, Michael Bublé

A Tyler Shaw Christmas, Tyler Shaw

Comedy album of the year

Let me Hold Your Baby, Courtney Gilmour

Splash Pad, Jackie Pirico

A Person who is Gingerbread, Jon Dore

Here Live, not a Cat, Matt Wright

Things Black Girls Say — the Album, Zabrina Douglas

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year

“Please do not Lean,” Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood

Palisade, Jon Vinyl

“All I Need,” Safe

Safe How to Make Love, TheHonestGuy

TheHonestGuy “Last One,” Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair

Rap single of the year

“Alejandro Sosa,” 6ixbuzz and Pengz

“Been Himma,” Dom Vallie

“Wrath,” Freddie Dredd

“Twin Flame,” Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak

“Wrong Decisions,” Nav

Underground dance single of the year

“Debonair,” Bensley

“Aye Aye,” Blond:ish and Cameron Jack

“The Time Is (Now),” Fred Everything

“I Knew Techno,” Greg Gow

“Easy,” Tiga

Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year