Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner continue to fuel dating rumours.

In their latest outing together, the alleged couple were spotted leaving an Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Although it’s unclear whether or not they arrived together, the photos, obtained by TMZ, see the supermodel and Latin singer getting into the same vehicle after the event. Jenner, 27, appears to be dodging photos from the paparazzi as she’s captured shielding her face with her hands. The two are seemingly trying their best to keep their relationship away from the public.

Just last week, a source told ET that Jenner is “enjoying her time with” the 28-year-old Puerto Rican superstar, but that “they’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go.”

Bad Bunny and Jenner first sparked dating rumours last month when they were seen leaving a restaurant together. Shortly after they were spotted getting touchy when the paps caught them kissing a few days before the Oscars.