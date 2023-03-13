Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber was determined to make it to Vanity Fair’s Oscars party.

The star didn’t walk the red carpet for the event with his wife, Hailey, who posed at the Vanity Fair red carpet.

A source told Page Six, “He came in a back entrance and met Hailey inside.”

In an odd wardrobe choice, Justin was seen wearing a blanket over his shoulders with a source adding that, “Justin did not look well. He was hunched over and wearing a blanket.” Another source recalled him looking “tormented” and he seemed “weird.”

Vanity Fair noted his attendance, writing, “Justin Bieber arrived… wearing what appeared to be a quilted blanket on his back and immediately went up to Clippers star Russell Westbrook, who was clad in head-to-toe Thom Browne.”

The appearance came after drama bubbled up again between Hailey and his ex Selena Gomez. Justin made a show of support on his Instagram with sweet photos of the couple earlier in the day.

Other attendees at the party included Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan, Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, Billie Eilish, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos, Nancy Pelosi, Camila Morrone and many more.

Rihanna made a star-studded appearance at the event as well.