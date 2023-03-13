Homemade snickers, anyone?

Jennifer Garner used a Half Baked Harvest recipe to make handmade Snickers bars over the course of two days.

According to Garner, the dish she described tastes much like a homemade Snickers bar and is technically vegan (if you consume honey). Here’s how to prepare the delectable dessert at home.

“#PretendCookingShow: Homemade Snickers. @halfbakedharvest—first of all, Hello there, Goddess. 😍 Here we have a vegan (if you consume honey 🍯) , multi step, delicious (!!) homemade Snickers. I took some to work and @edhelms loved them, so Yay! Worth it!,” Garner captioned her video.

The Emmy Award winner has featured in many films and is the co-founder of the organic baby food company called Once Upon a Farm.