A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are already showing their new child the love.

Page Six reports the couple shared a loving moment backstage the 2023 Oscars where Rihanna was performing, as Rocky rubbed her pregnant belly. Rihanna looked on loving as she dressed in a faux fur wrap and a green skirt. Rocky was equally fashionable in a cream tuxedo jacket and contrasting black trousers.

While he kept the same look, Rihanna changed into several different looks throughout the night including a glittering two-piece outfit with a pink jacket for the Vanity Fair party.

Pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend Beyonce’s glamorous Oscar Party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood – Photo: BACKGRID USA

The singer gave an uplifting performance of the Oscar-nominated “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

The happy couple are already parents to their 1-year-old boy whom she gave birth to in May of 2021. She announced her second performance during her legendary Super Bowl halftime performance.