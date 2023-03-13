The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a sweet tribute to Tristan to her Instagram.

Calling Tristan, the “the best father,” Khloe wrote:

“Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

The couple started dating in 2016, and Khloe revealed in December 2017 that they were expecting a child. After it became known that Tristan had cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, they eventually broke up.