After a cameo in “Black Adam,” Dwayne Johnson has now addressed Henry Cavill’s departure of Superman from DC. Cavill’s return to the DC Universe for the role was made possible by Johnson, but Cavill’s departure from the role of Superman was later announced by James Gunn, the new co-CEO of DC Studios.

Johnson was questioned regarding his response to hearing this on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

“All that I can do, and all that we could do when we were making Black Adam, was to put our best foot forward and surround ourselves with the best people and deliver the best movie we could,” Johnson said. “Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple of shots, but that’s just the business of it.”

“But I think it’s almost like when you have a pro football team and your quarterback wins championships and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, ‘Not my coach, not my quarterback. I’m going to go with somebody new.'”