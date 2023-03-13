Simu Liu, who earlier called some of Air Canada’s staff ‘the most unpleasant and miserable,’ has now clarified his statement saying:

“Just wanna clarify here that I did witness a couple employees going absolutely above and beyond and was really touched!! Such a stark contrast from the other ones I saw.”

Here’s the post with Liu’s comment:

Earlier, the Canadian actor took to his Instagram story and called the airline’s staff “unprofessional.”

“@aircanada staff at pearson are a combination of the best and worst of humanity. the best go above and beyond for people who are trying to brave horrendous airport lines to try and get to their destination. the worst are completely apathetic and use the crowds as punching bags,” he wrote.