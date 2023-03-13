Jessica Alba recalled remembering a period when, in order to feel safe in Hollywood, she had to adopt a “tough” attitude.

The actress and businesswoman responded to the host’s inquiry on the most recent episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” regarding whether “the degree to which you were objectified as a sex symbol” “bothered” her as a young star.

“I guess I understood that I needed to help sell the product. And they sell it how they do so I understood it as a business decision and a strategy. And so, I was able to distance myself from it. But I guess, you know, you can’t change other people’s minds about what they may or may not think of you. I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with owning your sexuality. I just frankly was definitely not that person. I was very nervous about all of that, and I was quite uncomfortable in my own skin.”

“I was a warrior,” Alba said. “I put up that energy. … I was really tough, man.” But before that, “I felt like I was very much having to put up this armor of masculine and masculine energy,” said the Honest Company co-founder. “So, I wouldn’t be preyed on, because there were a lot of predators in Hollywood from [the time I was] age 12 to 26.”