Simu Liu admitted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante on the Juno Awards red carpet that he had to host again since he had such a fantastic time doing it the previous year. Along with that, Liu said he has a few surprises up his sleeve.

“I had such an amazing positive experience hosting the Junos the first time. I feel like a lot of people think that hosts kinda show up whatever is on the page but it really is a collaborative process. We meet our writers and producers and we say ‘what is it that we want across this year? What are we gonna do? What is the message we are gonna send?’ It’s a long process with people who are amazing to work with.”

Liu also said that he has a lot of surprises in his bag.