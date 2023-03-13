Lady Gaga stole the show at the 95th Academy Awards.

Lady Gaga made a major impression on Sunday night when she ascended the stage to sing the Oscar-nominated “Hold My Hand,” which she co-wrote with BloodPop for “Top Gun: Maverick,” despite initially not even being scheduled to perform.

READ MORE: Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Delivers Stripped Down, Emotional Performance Of ‘Top Gun: Maverick Song’

Her appearance on the red carpet was stunning. Thick black eyeliner, bright red lipstick, and a new-off-the-runway black corset gown. But on the stage the dress had been replaced with a black T-shirt and torn trousers, and the bright red lipstick and heavy eye makeup had been removed. Overall, it had a much more natural appearance.

Lady Gaga — Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

The executive producers explained that she “wanted it to be raw.”

Lady Gaga — Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

“She was really appropriate about the fact that this is a meaningful song to her and she wanted to really strip it down and do it not as an ‘Oscar performance,’ but as her,” explained showrunner Glenn Weiss. “And that’s exactly what we tried to capture.”