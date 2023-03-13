Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon rocked the stage at the 2023 Juno Awards.

Dhillon won hearts and made everyone groove making it the first ever Punjabi act at Junos. Dhillon was invited by superstar Avril Lavigne as ‘global phenom.’ Punjabis in the crowd cheered and hooted as Dhillon started with his classic “Summer High.”

Watching the Juno Awards for 1 reason – Apna munda AP Dhillon is the FIRST Punjabi singer to perform at a North American award show!! — Nat (@amreetnat) March 14, 2023

AP Dhillon for the cultureeee#JUNOS — Wayne R (@WaynieTDot) March 14, 2023

Before his performance, Dhillon told CBC News that performing at the Juno Awards is a “feeling you can’t buy with any money.” He said that he moved to Canada in 2015 with “two suitcases and a dream”, and if he can change 5-10 lives, it is worth it.

AP Dhillon says performing at the #junoawards2023 is a feeling you can’t buy with any money. Says he moved here in 2015 with 2 suitcases and a dream, and if he can change 5-10 lives, it is worth it. #yeg pic.twitter.com/OLL2ir1BCa — Julia Wong (@JuliaWongCBC) March 14, 2023

AP continues his spectacular climb with singles like “Excuses,” “Brown Munde,” “Insane,” and “Summer High” topping charts on Apple Music and Spotify all over the world. He does this by fusing the music traditions of South Indian and Western countries.

READ MORE: Juno Awards 2023: Simu Liu On Returning As Host, Says ‘He Had An Amazing Experience The First Time’

He has performed to crowds of over 13,000 people in arena events in Vancouver and Toronto despite having no prior experience with touring. It will be AP’s firsttime entertaining spectators in Edmonton with this performance.