“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hit theatres on February 17, 2023.

READ MORE: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Review: A Marvel Villain Comes Into Focus

A 63-page transcript that leaked online a month before “Quantumania” debuted gave away practically all of the movie’s secrets. The conversation was reportedly modified and/or shown in a Portuguese online interface, probably with the intention of being used as subtitles, according to TorrentFreak.

Disney’s Marvel is trying to track down the identity of the person who leaked.

One of the worst-reviewed Marvel films to date is “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. The movie has made $198 million in American box office revenue in its first three weeks.

Disney has asked Google and Reddit to divulge any “identifying information” they may have about MSSmods, such as names, contact information, and IP addresses, as well as information on any users who may have contributed to the leak’s posting, modification, or uploading.