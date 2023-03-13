Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles as they visited Westminster Abbey, the location of their wedding, on Monday to attend their first Commonwealth Day service as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate made an appearance while sporting a unique gift from her father-in-law, demonstrating her close relationship with the monarch.

Princess Kate showed up wearing a navy peplum jacket and skirt by Erdem with white embroidery. She added a touch of glitter with a set of sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. She finished the ensemble with a navy hat and shoes.

Prince William, Kate Middleton attend Commonwealth Day alongside King Charles who honored late Queen Elizabeth https://t.co/lX5J4wwwPP — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2023

She also accessorized with a Prince of Wales feathers brooch, which was a gift from King Charles.

Not only were the Prince and Princess of Wales wearing blue clothing, but so were King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla,

giving the impression that blue was the colour of the day. Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September of last year, and also since Charles came to the throne, this was the first Commonwealth Day.