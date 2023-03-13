Click to share this via email

Host Simu Liu introduces Avril Lavigne while showing off some of his fitness moves. JUNO Awards. Rogers Place. Monday, March 13, 2023. Edmonton, AB.

Avril Lavigne is applauding Simu Liu’s hosting duties at the Juno Awards.

During the awards ceremony, the “Shang-Chi” actor showed off his singing and dancing skills by paying tribute to “Canada’s pride and joy” a.k.a. Lavigne.

Liu performed a medley of the singer’s greatest hits, kicking things off with a slowed down rendition of “Sk8ter Boi”, followed by a dance performance to “Girlfriend” where he even landed an impressive backflip.

He concluded by showing off his guitar skills to Lavigne’s track “I’m with You”.

Host Simu Liu performs during the Juno Awards in Edmonton on Monday, March 13, 2023. — Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

The pop punk princess loved his tribute so much that she even whipped out her phone at one point to record the action onstage.