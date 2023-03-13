Avril Lavigne is applauding Simu Liu’s hosting duties at the Juno Awards.
During the awards ceremony, the “Shang-Chi” actor showed off his singing and dancing skills by paying tribute to “Canada’s pride and joy” a.k.a. Lavigne.
READ MORE: Juno Awards 2023: Simu Liu On Returning As Host, Says ‘He Had An Amazing Experience The First Time’
Liu performed a medley of the singer’s greatest hits, kicking things off with a slowed down rendition of “Sk8ter Boi”, followed by a dance performance to “Girlfriend” where he even landed an impressive backflip.
He concluded by showing off his guitar skills to Lavigne’s track “I’m with You”.
READ MORE: Juno Awards 2023: AP Dhillon Makes History With First Punjabi Performance At The Show
The pop punk princess loved his tribute so much that she even whipped out her phone at one point to record the action onstage.
"This one is for you Avril!"@SimuLiu goes full Avril with a medley of her hits that even has @AvrilLavigne grabbing her phone to record the action
Which one was your favourite? #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/sXGSsPtVdC
— CBC Music (@CBCMusic) March 14, 2023