The 2023 Junos was a big evening for Nickelback, who were inducted in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

For the purpose of recognizing Nickelback for their contributions to Canadian music, actor Ryan Reynolds appeared virtually.

NHL All-Star and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be present to personally thank the band. There will be a medley of Nickelback’s songs performed.

Reynolds is all of us while he introduces Nickelback as he says: “That’s a very talented province.”

Congratulations to the newest inductees of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame @Nickelback! Stay tuned for their performance presented by @TD_Canada! pic.twitter.com/bpC2oeatcD — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) March 14, 2023

Simu Liu is re-hosting the Junos as he mentioned he enjoyed the first time very much.