Avril Lavigne presents as a topless protester rushes the stage during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023.

Another Juno Awards, another show for the books.

From unscripted moments to historic performances, this year’s ceremony had a number of highlights that kept audiences entertained throughout the entire show.

Take a look:

Topless Protester interrupts Avril Lavigne

Beginning with this totally unexpected moment when a topless woman crashed the Junos stage, Avril Lavigne didn’t hold back.

“Get the f**k off, b***h,” the singer cursed before security quickly escorted the woman off the stage.

“Get the fuck off, get the fuck off bitch.” Avril Lavigne with a colourful recommendation for a woman who crashed the stage. #yeg #junoawards pic.twitter.com/kq6ceSZG4k — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) March 14, 2023

Simu Liu And AI

From the very beginning, Simu Liu had us hooked, making audiences laugh when he used AI to help him create his opening monologue. Technology at its finest!

#SimuLiu using AI to help him create his opening monologue at the #JUNOS is a mood 😂 @TheJUNOAwards pic.twitter.com/YEfgdSw7RX — MuchMusic (@Much) March 14, 2023

Fanboy Simu Liu

Later on in the show, Liu proved he’s a triple threat when he showed off his impressive singing and dancing skills, performing a medley of Lavigne’s greatest hits.

"This one is for you Avril!"@SimuLiu goes full Avril with a medley of her hits that even has @AvrilLavigne grabbing her phone to record the action Which one was your favourite? #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/sXGSsPtVdC — CBC Music (@CBCMusic) March 14, 2023

Punjabis In The House

History was made during this year’s broadcasted ceremony when Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon gave the first ever Punjabi performance at the show.

Simu Liu’s Teacher Disowns Him

Another unexpected moment occurred when a pre-recorded message from Liu’s former teacher, Mrs. K, played onstage, only for everyone to find out that he wasn’t exactly the greatest student.

Simu’s teacher totally disowned (and destroyed) him: “You were always skipping class and playing games in cafeteria with your friends. Stop telling people that I’m your teacher, it makes me look bad.”

The Weeknd No-Show

Elsewhere, the Weeknd, who now has the second most Junos of any artist in history, was booed by audience members who were bummed out that he was a no show.

The Weeknd getting booed for not showing up to the Junos 😭✊ #JUNOS #yeg — Smash (@smashleegee_) March 14, 2023

Ppl booing The Weeknd cos he couldn't be arsed to come home and accept some awards lol #JUNOS — Jules Sherred-He/Him – geekyjules@mstdn.ca (@GeekyJules) March 14, 2023

A Tweet From Trudeau

Lastly, ahead of the big show, Canada’s Prime Minister took to Twitter to offer our talented Canadian artists support, wishing them nothing but good luck. Thanks JT!