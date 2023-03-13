Click to share this via email

Avril Lavigne shut down a topless protester who crashed the stage at the 52nd Juno Awards in Edmonton on Monday evening.

As Canadian pop-punk star was presenting, a topless woman hopped onto the stage with the phrases ‘Save the Greenbelt’ and ‘Land Back’ scrawled on their body.

She was apparently attempting to draw attention to Ontario’s plans to develop portions of the greenbelt.

Quickly telling the protester to vacate the stage, Lavigne said: “Get the f**k off, get the f**k off, b**tch.”

Later in the evening, as Avril accepted the TikTok Juno fan choice award, she referenced the incident, warning against any more stunts. “The Canadian’s going to come out of me and I’m going to f**k a b**ch up,” joked the “Complicated” singer.

Of Lavigne’s savage handling, actor Simu Liu, who was hosting the Junos for a second time, said: “Give her an award for handling the topless lady like a champion.”

Earlier in the show, Liu went full Avril with a medley of her hits.