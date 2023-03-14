Ashley Graham hasn’t let that awkward 2023 Oscars Hugh Grant interview get her down.

The model was asked about the online frenzy surrounding the chat by TMZ as she arrived at Los Angeles airport on Monday.

When questioned whether any offence was taken, Graham insisted, “You know what? My momma told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go.”

She avoided answering when asked whether she had a message for Grant, but insisted of the evening: “I had so much fun, my feet hurt though!”

Graham was praised online by how she dealt with Grant’s short answers and awkward responses to her questions on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

The “Notting Hill” actor generally appeared disengaged, responding to a question about who he was most excited to see win with, “No one in particular.”

When asked what he was wearing, Grant said, “Just my suit,” and as for who designed it? “My tailor.”

Graham also mentioned him starring in the Oscar-nominated film “Glass Onion”, but when he was asked how fun it was to shoot the movie, Grant simply said, “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in for about three seconds,” appearing to roll his eyes after the chat, as well.

hugh grant does not give one fuck pic.twitter.com/YbkXyBMHoX — Molly (@jammminontheone) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant rolls his eyes after his awkward interview with Ashley Graham. She tried! pic.twitter.com/ss2IDUNA8b — celebitchy (@celebitchy) March 12, 2023

Give the awkward interview a watch below.