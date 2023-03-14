Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley’s Sunday night Oscars win was a glorious moment as Canadian (and global) fans shared their joy over her securing her first Academy Award for “Women Talking.”

“It was surreal and wonderful. I mean, I don’t have many words for it. It was just a really beautiful thing to get to experience,” Polley told ET Canada in an interview a day after receiving her Best Adapted Screenplay award.

Even though the writer/director was a frontrunner and a strong Oscar contender, she wasn’t sure she would win, she said. “In fact, I was in an Oscar pool where I bet on ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ and was genuinely shocked. Because it just felt like both from watching how things were going to go to how many more people saw ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, and then surely throughout the night, they were winning everything up until our category. So I was certain that I was not winning. So I think I was able to experience it with just a lot of elation and joy because I think probably the best way of going through things is low expectations.

But it was very, very exciting in a very almost embarrassing way. I was so excited.”

Polley, who wrote and directed “Women Talking,” secured two Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, but the Academy failed to nominate her (or any female filmmakers) for Best Director. Polley shared she sure is mindful of this and there should have been more representation.

“There were so many great films made by women this year that were not represented last night. I’m really thrilled that our film was recognized in this way. And I’m also just mindful of all the incredible women this year that weren’t acknowledged. And I certainly think based on the quality of their films, there should have probably been more of us last night.”

Speaking about the awards season experience, she said: “The whole experience was really thrilling. It’s so interesting, the sort of commentary and punditry around awards rates, because while people were really writing things about how disappointing the show was, for us, I just kept thinking we got nominated for two Oscars like, this is incredible [laughs].”

Sarah Polley accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “Women Talking” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. — Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Polley explained that making a film like “Women Talking”, “you’re not doing it for Oscars or to make money; it’s the furthest thing from your mind that for me, the whole thing has been a fairy tale.”

She continued, “I would not be able to find any outrage or anger anywhere in me about us not getting more. I felt like we were really lucky to be in the conversation. And we were really thrilled that there was a conversation about our film that was happening on this level and certainly something like the Oscars does just put it into a different realm where far more people see the film, far more people talk about the film. This film is ultimately about a dialogue and a conversation. So the more we get to hear different perspectives on it and what people bring to it, the more we feel like we’ve gotten closer to the goal we had, which really was about initiating a dialogue.”

On Instagram shortly after the win, the filmmaker shared photos of her siblings, as well as Seth Rogen. “My big brother and sister Susy and Johnny who cried like babies all night,” read the caption. “And David with the lovely @sethrogen who found my wild excitement over winning an Oscar endlessly entertaining.”

When asked about Rogen’s reaction, Polley revealed: “He said that when he saw me running up there, like very excited, he’s literally, I didn’t even know I was standing up and suddenly, there was a sound that emitted from my body that I didn’t even know was gonna come out,” she reminisced while bursting out laughing. “I don’t think I or anyone expected that I was gonna be that overwhelmingly excited. Like, I got very caught up in the moment. And just knowing me, he [said it] sounded very funny.”

Sarah Polley has a happy reunion with her “Take This Waltz” star Seth Rogen. — Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Rogen and the filmmaker have a history; the comedic actor starred in Polley’s 2011 drama “Take This Waltz”.

Polley herself has revealed that she has been working on a script based on her awards season experience. “That’s why Seth was laughing so hard at me, like, ‘You kind of like wrecked the ending!’ It’s not funny if you end up winning and being really happy about it,” she laughed.

Speaking about the upcoming project, she said, “It’s very much in very, very early development, and follows a bunch of different characters through this big world of award season. And it’s not sort of pulled together enough that I could say anything very eloquent about it. But you know, all I could think was, ‘Oh my God, this is really helpful, I get to see backstage.’ As soon as I got over there, like the euphoria of winning, I just got really excited that I got to go see backstage,” she continued laughing as she fondly remembered the epic moment on Sunday night.

“I think one of the things I’m just curious about is what happens when we get too attached to outcomes and what happens when we have certain expectations for our lives, and they go a different way and how do we deal with that? So it’s like, that’s part of it. And it’s also just a hilarious, interesting, riveting world.” She added, “The only thing I think I can say is it’s not a mockumentary, and it’s not a perspective that I’ve seen before.”

Clearly, Polley is still riding the high of her win.

“I think I got close to crying,” she said. “And I think part of the reason is when you’re standing up there, you’re thinking of the hundreds of people who worked on this film, who are seeing something they worked on being acknowledged in a certain way. And so it sort of feels like you’re up there representing this incredible team of people that you worked with for a very long time. And so I think that for me, I was so excited for all of them that there was a moment where something they worked on, you know, I think that the crew and the cast just felt really proud in that moment. And it was very moving to be able to be there as their representative.”