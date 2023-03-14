Harry Styles reportedly has a new lady in his life.

After his split from girlfriend of almost two years, Olivia Wilde, was revealed in November, Styles has reportedly been hanging out with Australian influencer and fashion blogger, Yan Yan Chan.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Styles and Chan enjoyed a secret getaway while he was in Australia with his “Love On Tour” shows in February.

A source told the publication that Styles then slid into Chan’s DMs to reportedly invite her to “attend a private after party” following his Sydney gig on March 4.

The social media star was seen sitting in a gold class corporate box with a group of fellow influencers at the show, according to the paper.

Styles and Chan are said to have been following each other on Instagram since 2020.

The alleged romance news comes after the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker was seen jogging around Byron Bay’s famous lighthouse on Feb. 27; an area where Chan often visits.

An insider said, according to Woman’s Day: “They’ve apparently known each other for a while.”

The source added that Styles “loves keeping good company while he’s away from home,” adding that Chan, “by all accounts is a lot of fun.”

The insider told the publication that Chan “knows showbusiness and how it works, and how to be discreet.”

“She was in one of the gold-class corporate boxes with all her influencer mates for his final Sydney concert,” the source added.

“And while Harry’s closest knows exactly who she is, Yan Yan is the type of person who would never kiss and tell!”

Chan previously dated influencer and reality star Nathan Jolliffe for around five years before they split in July 2022.