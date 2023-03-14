Angela Bassett offered nothing but support to Austin Butler during the Oscars on Sunday night.

The actress is being praised for comforting the nervous “Elvis” star as the nominees were being read aloud in his Best Actor category.

Bassett, 64, was seen holding Butler’s hand as he clung onto her for support. She stuck by his side when he ultimately lost the award to Brendan Fraser for his role in “The Whale”.

READ MORE: Oscars 2023: Austin Butler’s Elvis Accent Inspires Jimmy Kimmel Jokes

The heartwarming moment came shortly after the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress raised mixed reactions on social media for refraining from smiling or standing up to congratulate Jamie Lee Curtis who beat her to the Best Supporting Actress award. Bassett was hoping to take home the golden statuette, which would have marked the first time Marvel Studios won an acting Oscar. Some called Bassett a “sore loser” while others defended her sour reaction.

Nonetheless, viewers took to social media to praise the sweet moment between the Marvel star and Butler, 31.

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Shout Out Angela Bassett After Oscars Loss: ‘Hey Auntie, We Love You’

Angela Bassett comforting Austin Butler moments before the Best Actor award was announced is my favorite thing ever 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/YFHwwEPpg2 — AB ✨⚡️ (@austinbutlerish) March 14, 2023

austin butler and angela bassett pic.twitter.com/lWvOmcqnZx — kt (@umkaatiee) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hand while he’s nervous…is exactly the kind of woman I imagined she was 💕. pic.twitter.com/IPnYniCCux — Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) March 13, 2023

The way Angela was like “I got you Austin, it’s stressful I know, I got you” 🥹🥹🥹🥹💕💕💕#AngelaBassett #AustinButler https://t.co/HozAp4ye4K — Stacy (@StacyH90) March 13, 2023

She’s like, “I got you kid” 😭😭😭😭 — Stacy (@StacyH90) March 13, 2023

You can’t tell me this isn’t the cutest f**king thing you’ve seen!!! This is Angela Bassett and Austin Butler holding hands while they announce the nominees for Best Actor😭😭 #AngelaBassett #AustinButler #Oscar pic.twitter.com/VasEVqxEeM — summer☀️⛅️ (@TarlosxChicago) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hands when they were announcing is all anyone needed to know about how authentic he is. Queen Mother spoke with that. — Ziggy (@ElvisAustinBabe) March 13, 2023