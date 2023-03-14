Angela Bassett offered nothing but support to Austin Butler during the Oscars on Sunday night.

The actress is being praised for comforting the nervous “Elvis” star as the nominees were being read aloud in his Best Actor category.

Bassett, 64, was seen holding Butler’s hand as he clung onto her for support. She stuck by his side when he ultimately lost the award to Brendan Fraser for his role in “The Whale”.

The heartwarming moment came shortly after the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress raised mixed reactions on social media for refraining from smiling or standing up to congratulate Jamie Lee Curtis who beat her to the Best Supporting Actress award. Bassett was hoping to take home the golden statuette, which would have marked the first time Marvel Studios won an acting Oscar. Some called Bassett a “sore loser” while others defended her sour reaction.

Nonetheless, viewers took to social media to praise the sweet moment between the Marvel star and Butler, 31.

