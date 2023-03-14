Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rebel Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023, and at the Oscars in 2020

Rebel Wilson is leaving nothing to waste.

On Sunday night, the “Pitch Perfect” star mingled with all the celebs at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after the Academy Awards, and she decided to re-wear an old dress.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Says She Was Banned From Disneyland Over A Bathroom Selfie

Wilson shared a clip on Instagram explaining she was “sustainably re-wearing my @jasonwu dress from the Oscars 2020.”

The dress, from the New York-based designer, featured an off-the-shoulder style, draping her in sparkling gold sequins.

Wilson looked great in the gown, holding hands with fiancée Ramona Agruma as she walked the red carpet on her way into the afterparty.

She also accessorized her look with items from Simon G. Jewelry and a Pride-inspired rainbow clutch purse by Kurt Geiger.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson On First Meeting Meghan Markle: ‘She Wasn’t As Naturally Warm’

The actress, who came out publicly last year, recently launched a new “label-free” queer dating app called Fluid.

In the comments on her Instagram post, fans applauded Wilson for re-wearing her old look.

“🔥🔥,” wrote Nicole Scherzinger.

“Yessssss to re-wearing! And looking incredible 😍😍😍😍,” another follower wrote, while someone else added, “I love that dress, it would be a shame if you only wore it once! ❤️”