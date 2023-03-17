Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, The Weeknd and more drop new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – March 17th, 2023

Taylor Swift – “All Of The Girls You Loved Before”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”, plus Starboy (Deluxe Album)

Sabrina Carpenter – “Feather”, plus emails I can’t send: FWD (Deluxe Album)

Lewis Capaldi – “How I’m Feeling Now”

Lana Del Rey – “The Grants”

Tori Kelly – “Missin U”

Hoizer – “Eat Your Young”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Taylor Swift – “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)”, Taylor Swift – “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version)”, Taylor Swift – “This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version)”, Natalia Damini & Tito Jackson – ” Attitude”, Aluna & TSHA – “Killing Me”, Curtis Waters – “Himbo + God’s Lonely”, King and Nick Jonas – “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), Temples – “Afterlife”, T-Pain – “Stay With Me”, Doechii – “What Is It (Block Boy)”, Leith Ross – “Guts”, JVKE – “this is what losing someone feels like”, Felix Cartal and Daya – “Love You More”, Sabrina Carpenter – “Lonesome”, Sabrina Carpenter – “things i wish you said”, & Sabrina Carpenter – “opposite”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 23, 2023 release date.

Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)

Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.

Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)

Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 31, 2023.

Melanie Martinez – Portals (ALBUM)

Melanie Martinez’ new album, Portals is set for release on March 31, 2023.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on April 7, 2023.

Bebe Rehax – Bebe (ALBUM)

Bebe Rexha’s third studio album is self-titled. Bebe is set for release on April 28, 2023.

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)

Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.