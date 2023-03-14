Click to share this via email

Khloé Kardashian deleted a photo on Instagram amid criticism from fans over an alleged photoshop fail.

Kardashian took to Instagram to share some stunning snaps from her BFF Malika Haqq and her twin sister Khadijah’s 40th birthday bash over the weekend.

Kardashian donned a glittering silver dress for the outing, posing in front of a metallic background for the sizzling snaps.

However, once again fans insisted they’d spotted some photoshop fails.

Social media users commented on the background seemingly being distorted behind her waist in one shot, and said her leg appeared edited in a third photo she previously uploaded.

This snap has since been deleted, Page Six reported.

Khloé Kardashian deletes Instagram pic after fans call out Photoshop fail https://t.co/3sJrHybAxG pic.twitter.com/zx2JlPc3Fx — Page Six (@PageSix) March 14, 2023

One person insisted, “Just delete the third we will forget about it ❤️”

Another added, “Show us the unedited ones. 3 pix 🤦‍♀️”

A different person wrote, “show us the unedited photos for once.”

Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson also attended the twins’ birthday bash, with many criticizing the reality TV star for constantly giving him another chance despite his multiple cheating scandals.

Kardashian also marked his 32nd birthday on Monday by posting: