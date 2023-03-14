The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

It appears many Canadian fans were left disappointed with The Weeknd’s absence from the Juno Awards on Monday night.

During the event, the Edmonton crowd at Rogers Place erupted in boos after presenter Tyler Shaw announced that the “Starboy” singer was not present to accept his big Album of the Year win for Dawn FM, as per iHeart Radio.

Viewers reacted to the Toronto native’s no-show, justifying that fans have a reason to be upset.

Edmonton showing up to boo The Weeknd for not accepting a juno in person — Brian Fauteux (@brianfauteux) March 14, 2023

The Weeknd getting booed at the Junos is the highlight of the evening for me. — Samantha Schneider (@samschneid_) March 14, 2023

the weeknd being booed @ Junos lmaooo as he should 🫶🏽 — lili (@idkokbei1) March 14, 2023

by the junos crowd*** too bigtime to show up or something — Cole (@colepier_) March 14, 2023

congrats to Abel as always👏 …. just wish he would acknowledge on his socials …. the Junos have honoured him for years — n_my_mynd (@nmymynd_) March 14, 2023

The booing of @theweeknd at the Juno's perfectly encompasses my feelings about awarding acts who don't even consider coming to the award show. — frontrowlady (@frontrowlady) March 14, 2023

Watching the Junos.

The Weeknd didn't even show up to accept his Album of the Year Award.

He wouldn't blow off the Grammy's,

so I hope he has good reason for appearing to diss Canadians. — KTown Oiler (@KTownOiler) March 14, 2023

The Weeknd’s absence from the annual Canadian awards show comes as he surpasses Bryan Adams to become the artist with the second-most Juno wins of all time. He’s now racked up 22 wins in just a decade, breaking his tie with Adams, while Anne Murray still holds the top spot as the Junos’ most decorated artist with a whopping 25 awards.



“I am so honored to be recognized like this from my home country that I love so much. I’m so humbled by all this and could never thank fans enough,” The Weeknd said in a statement.

