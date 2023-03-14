Megan Fox wasn’t wearing her engagement ring at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night.

The actress attended the star-studded bash without her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly amid ongoing rumours suggesting their relationship is on the rocks.

Fox dressed to impress for the event, donning a plunging black velvet dress, that she teamed with a dazzling diamond necklace as she posed alongside Billie Eilish.

Megan Fox and Billie Eilish attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair/Getty)

The star’s appearance came after People reported last month that she and MGK were “still not in a good place” following split claims.

Fox had previously deactivated her Instagram account after unfollowing her fiancé and deleting most of her photos of them together.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker “Machine Gun Kelly” — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She reactivated the profile days later with a message responding to rumours that the possible split was prompted by cheating.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox wrote. “You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

People‘s source said, “She’s now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit. She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment.”

Fox and Kelly first met while working together in 2020 on the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, before they got engaged in January 2022.