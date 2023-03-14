Jennifer Hudson is wishing Common a happy birthday.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress and singer shared a tribute to the rapper on her Instagram feed, celebrating him turning 51.

“Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !” she wrote of Common.

The post comes amid speculation that Hudson and Common may be an item, after the two were spotted having dinner together in Malibu late last month.

Rumours had already been circulating that the pair had been secretly dating for months, since working together on the upcoming action-thriller “Breathe”, also starring Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington and Quvenzhané Wallis.

Set in a future when Earth has become uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen, Hudson plays a woman in the film who lives with her daughter in an underground bunker, using an oxygen suit to survive, when a new couple joins their shelter.

Hudson and Common were spotted together on outings in Philadelphia and Chicago over the summer, but the “Dreamgirls” star told ET in September, “People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel. We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”