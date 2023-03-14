Click to share this via email

Kyle Richards attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Kyle Richards’ ongoing family feud with big sister Kathy Hilton has prevented her from meeting her great nephew.

“I’ve not met him yet,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed of her niece Paris Hilton’s son, Phoenix.

“I’ve only seen pictures, and he’s beautiful,” she told Access Hollywood at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party Sunday night.

However, Richards, 54, noted that she still gifted the two-month-old a present.

“I got a gift from Tiffany’s. I did a fork and spoon and a little thing [where you keep] baby teeth when they come out,” she shared. “Just more classic. He’s gonna have everything in the world, so what do you get?”

During the event, Richards and Kathy, 64, managed to push their drama aside when they posed for a photo together, each sporting smiles.

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. — Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Meanwhile, Paris, 42, seems to be completely ignoring her aunt, as recently notable when she excluded Richards from her International Women’s Day tribute, which still included the Bravo star’s eldest daughter and Paris’ cousin Farrah Aldjufrie.