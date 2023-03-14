Click to share this via email

Fans are desperate for a Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus collaboration.

The former Disney stars have known one another for years, and it seems like Gomez is a huge fan of Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released Friday.

Gomez took to Instagram on Monday to share a couple of stunning make-up free selfies, alongside the caption: “Violet chemistry”, which is a nod to one of Cyrus’ album tracks.

Cyrus noticed the mention, and commented, “❤️”

Fans loved the shout-out, with many urging the pair to team up for new music.

One person questioned, “MILEY COLLAB WHEN???” as another commented, “@mileycyrus collab 😍”

A different person urged, “@mileycyrus collab😭😭😭” just like multiple other social media users wrote.

Despite rumours of a feud over the years, Cyrus previously told Capital FM of her Disney pals: “I grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi [Lovato]. There was never competition — when you are authentically yourself, no one can be you, so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place.”