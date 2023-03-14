Paris Hilton opened up about the abuse she suffered at what she calls “children’s torture camps” in a candid new interview with Rolling Stone.

Hilton has been busy promoting her new memoir Paris: The Memoir, but first spoke about the abuse in her 2020 documentary, “This Is Paris”.

She recalled spending nearly two years at troubled-teen “treatment centres,” telling the magazine: “I had just been so abused that I didn’t even know who I was anymore. I just was like, ‘Who am I? And what is life?’”

The abuse took place when Hilton was 16-18 at four for-profit “children’s torture camps,” the mag pointed out she’d called them.

It added that she’d written about “being strangled, beaten, and starved; being stripped and put into solitary confinement; being awakened in the night and taken to a room where she was strapped down and given a ‘gynecological exam’ as heckling staff looked on; being forced to take mystery pills that made her loopy; being kept inside one building for 11 months straight; being told that she was unloved and unlovable.”

Hilton told the mag staff would “get off on being able to abuse children” and “break us down” in ways so damaging that “no one believes the kids because it sounds insane when you say it out loud.”

“The only therapy that I’ve had, is literally this book and the movie,” she insisted, referencing the trauma she’s endured.

Hilton added of contemplating suicide while she was in one of those institutions: “I didn’t try. I was just, in my mind, like, ‘I would rather be dead than be here.’ It was that brutal.”

Back in her 2020 doc, the hotel heiress claimed she suffered physical and psychological abuse during her time at Provo Canyon School; a Utah boarding school for troubled teens.

She’s since met with officials at the White House, among other things, to do her bit to help put a stop to child abuse.