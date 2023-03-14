Eric André is explaining the story behind his viral nude photos with Emily Ratajkowski.

Calling the Valentine’s Day snapshots “iconic” during a new interview with Rolling Stone, the comedian recalled why the photos of himself lounging naked with a drink were taken in the first place.

“I was really in the moment .. drinking wine, and she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this’,” André said of the images, which also see the nude supermodel’s reflection in the mirror behind him. “We both started cracking up.”

Though André, 39, said there “wasn’t much thought” behind the pics, both him and Ratajkowski, 31, “agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world.”

“It was one of those things,” the “Eric Andre Show” host continued. “I think that’s what art is about. Art is not intellectual; it’s primal. It has to speak to your hormones as much as it speaks to your mind.”

He then praised the photos’ “spontaneity,” dubbing them a “happy accident.”

In January, André and Ratajkowski were spotted a number of times together in New York City and even went on a beachy romantic getaway before the model hinted that their “situationship” was over last month.

During the interview, he commented on their brief romance by calling himself “ugly,” seemingly in comparison to Ratajkowski. Furthermore, he appeared to draw comparison between guys like him who date better looking women by relating to fellow comedians Colin Jost and John Mulaney, who are in relationships with Scarlett Johansson and Olivia Munn, respectively.

“How could this happen?” he sarcastically questioned. “I think that people think attraction is only based on physical appearance, but beauty is only skin-deep.”

“You’d think comedy works,” he joked.

Elsewhere, André praised Ratajkowski’s “grace” when it came to dealing with the paparazzi during their public relationship, admitting he also felt “concerned for her safety.”

“It’s legalized stalking. There’s a darkness to it. … She has the right to her privacy,” he added.