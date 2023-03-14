Click to share this via email

Keanu Reeves doesn’t seem to think marrying him would be the best idea.

On Monday night, the actor appeared alongside director Chad Stahelski for the SXSW premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4”, and got a literal fan proposal.

Reeves had explained that he got to keep Wick’s watch and wedding ring from the movie franchise, at which point, someone shouted out, “I’ll marry you!”

“Yeah, be careful what you wish for,” Reeves responded.

Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves – Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Another person asked the actor if he ever ages, to which he replied, “Yeah man, I age. I really — I age. It’s happening, man.”

One fan also shouted out from the crowd, “Bring back ‘Constantine’!”

“I’m trying, man,” Reeves said, sighing.

Last month, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a sequel to the 2005 comic book film is still in development at the studio.