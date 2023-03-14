Connor McDavid is a confirmed Nickelback fan.

On Monday night, the Edmonton Oilers player was on hand at the 2023 Juno Awards to present the Alberta band with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

ET Canada caught up with McDavid on the red carpet ahead of the big induction, and asked him how he feels about getting to bestow the honour upon the band.

“Really, really excited. Super honoured to be here. Proud to be here to represent the Oilers and the city of Edmonton. Proud to be part of Nickelback’s special night,” he said.

Asked if he had to get himself ready for the presentation, McDavid said, “There’s definitely a bit of prep that goes into it. We did rehearsals and stuff like that. This is all new to me, I’ve never done anything like this before, so a little bit nervous, but like I said, just happy to be here.”

The NHL player was also asked for his favourite Nickelback song to hum to himself or sing at karaoke.

“Ooh, there’s so many. When you go to a Nickelback show, you’re just reminded of how many amazing songs they have. ‘Rockstar’ obviously is one, ‘Photograph’ is another good favourite,” he said, adding, “My dad’s favourite Nickelback song would probably be ‘If Today Was Your Last Day’, so I might go with that.”

MVP! MVP! MVP! They are lovin' the captain at @TheJUNOAwards Connor MCDavid (@cmcdavid97) presented legendary rock band @Nickelback with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 52nd annual Juno Awards 🙌@EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/n9m5iwsyi5 — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 14, 2023

During the ceremony, presenting band with the honour, McDavid joked, “Nickelback has brought my family and friends a lot of great memories over the years, and kept a lot of neighbours up in the process.”