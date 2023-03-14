Diplo attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Diplo is opening up about his sexuality, though he doesn’t want to “define” it.

The famed DJ admitted that he isn’t “aroused by men that much,” but told Emily Ratajkowski during Tuesday’s episode of her “High Low” podcast that he’s confident he’s received oral sex from a guy in the past.

“I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before. … For sure. 100 [percent], yeah,” he seemed to recount.

When asked if he’s speaking about a specific memory, Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, was reluctant to provide details.

“I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” the 44-year-old responded. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

“I don’t know. You tell me?” Ratajkowski replied with a laugh.

Before initiating the conversation about the music producer’s sexual orientation, the two spoke about social media, to which Diplo mentioned that his feed often features “sexy” woodchopping men.

“We should talk about what you said to me last night, which is that you’re a little gay,” Ratajkowski said, initially changing the subject.

“They’re hot guys,” Diplo admitted, but noted: “I don’t know if that’s gonna be the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side totally.”

“Does TikTok tell you if you’re gay?” he joked.

Ratajkowski confirmed that TikTok “tells you who you are,” adding, “I was on lesbian TikTok for a while, and it was like, ‘OK. Insightful.’”

She then called the possibility of Diplo being gay “exciting.”

“You should be happy. … I could just be talking to you only about your relationships to women. I like that you’re a little flexible,” she said, to which the musician clarified, “I don’t want to define that I’m gay. I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”

“There are a couple guys … I could date, life partner-wise,” he said, further explaining that he’s “more of a vibe guy … over gender.”

Diplo added that men are more “fluid” now and that “the temperature of our culture has changed.”

“[When I was young], you had gay kids at school and gay cousins or whatever, but it was different than it is now. I thought it was, like, weird to be gay,” he explained.

Over the years, the Grammy-winning musician has been in public relationships with Katy Perry and M.I.A. He is also a father to sons Lockett, 13, and Lazer, 9, with Kathryn Lockhart, and shares two-year-old son Pace with model Jevon King.

In the past, Diplo called masculinity a “prison” on Twitter while responding to speculation regarding his sexuality. Three years before that, he tweeted that he was “only half gay.”