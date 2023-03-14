Tessa Thompson has some real gaps in her food knowledge.

On Sunday night, Vanity Fair caught up with the “Thor: Ragnarok” star outside the publication’s annual Oscars afterparty, and she made a shocking revelation.

“I’ve never had a hamburger in my life,” Thompson said, to a stunned interviewer.

“I eat other things, I’ve just never had a hamburger. It’s the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim,” she added.

Thompson then revealed that she’d only recently had an egg for the first time.

“I had never had one of those. I don’t think they’re great,” she admitted.

When the interview expressed her amazement, considering all the ways eggs can be cooked, the actress explained, “That’s the problem with them. It’s like, pick a lane.”

Thompson did agree that potatoes are good, though, so she’s not all out on simple food staples.