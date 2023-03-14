Nicola Peltz is shutting down rumours of a feud with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham once again.

The actress was speaking to Cosmopolitan in a new interview when the subject of trolls came up, and whether Peltz reads the comments.

She admitted “you can’t help” but see things sometimes, especially on TikTok, before the reporter questioned whether she’d seen things surrounding her alleged feud with Beckham.

Peltz insisted, “I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things.

“It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

READ MORE: Brooklyn Beckham Unveils Huge New Nicola Peltz Tattoo Amid Drama Surrounding Their Wedding

The star also spoke about dealing with negative comments, telling the magazine: “I just wish people knew me before they judged me.

“And it sucks, because I wish I could respond to every person, being like, ‘That’s not true. That’s not true. That’s not true.’ But then obviously, you have to block it out.

“You can’t let everything affect you. Otherwise, it would be a spiral. I really wish that people met me and then…” she said of people judging her before knowing what she was like.

READ MORE: Nicola Peltz Shares BTS Snaps From Her New Movie Amid Drama Surrounding Her And Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

Peltz’s latest VB remarks come after she told The Times: “It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud’! I don’t pay attention to all of it… if I did, I would go crazy.”

Peltz wed Brooklyn Beckham on April 9 in Palm Beach, Florida. The rumour mill started when she wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown on her wedding day instead of picking one of her mother-in-law’s designs.

She continued, “I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria‘s wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn‘s mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it.”