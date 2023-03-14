“Wicked” fans will be getting to see the movie musical a month early.

On Tuesday, Universal announced the release of Part One of the long-awaited Broadway adaptation is moving up to Nov. 27, 2024, from its original Christmas Day release plans.

Star Cynthia Erivo shared the exciting news with fans in a post on her Instagram account.

The new release date is timed to the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, when the only other major film scheduled is an unnamed movie from Disney Animation.

Meanwhile, at Christmas time 2024, “Wicked: Part One” would have been facing off against blockbusters like “Avatar 3” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3”.

Director John M. Chu also shared the news on Twitter, writing that he is “excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to.”

WICKED NEWS: We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to. So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat! pic.twitter.com/6YvjA1gRDr — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) March 14, 2023

Erivo will be starring in the Wizard of Oz prequel as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch.

The film will also star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Ethan Slater as Boq.

“Wicked: Part Two” is currently still scheduled for Dec. 25, 2025.