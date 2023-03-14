Click to share this via email

Lindsay Lohan models a rust look in an elegant dress at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall.

Lindsay Lohan is expecting with her husband Bader Shammas.

The actress revealed on Instagram on Tuesday. “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼” she captioned the post.

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan Shines In Copper In Rare Public Appearance Supporting Her Siblings At Christian Siriano Show

Lohan shared the happy news with a photo of baby clothes and the words “coming soon…”

Fans and famous friends were delighted at the news with Bobby Berk writing, “Awwww. Congrats you two!!! ❤️❤️❤️” and Amanda Seyfriend adding, “This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!”

Her rep told Page Six, “She is feeling great and she is thrilled”.

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Jamie Lee Curtis Hilariously Makes Her Answer ‘Test Questions’ To Prove It’s Really Her

The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony in July, later enjoying a lavish vacation in Turkey. The happy couple made their red carpet debut at the screening for the actress’ latest Netflix movie, “Falling For Christmas,” in New York City.

Lohan previously gushed over Shammas and the relationship, telling Jimmy Fallon, “It’s great. It’s amazing, I met my person. You never know if you’re going to find that in life and he’s an amazing guy, man.”