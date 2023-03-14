Canadian YouTuber and former late-night host Lilly Singh arrives on the Oscars red carpet rocking an all-pink outfit featuring a floor length overcoat.

Lilly Singh “can’t stop being” the Rock!

Singh channeled her inner boss lady at the 95th Academy Awards in a pink oversized tuxedo. Singh also got to co-host the official pre-show for the Oscars 2023.

Fans noticed Singh’s bomb outfit but what caught their attention was Singh’s “the Rock eyebrow.”

In all of Lilly’s pictures she’s doing the “rock eyebrow” on the red carpet and she has finally explained the reason on her Instagram stories.

“I don’t know, may be because I am obsessed with him (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).”

“PS: I know I’m doing the eyebrow and I CANT HELP IT. SUE ME.,” Singh captioned her post.

Singh and Johnson have had close friendship since beginning their first project together. Also, The Rock assisted Lilly Singh in choosing to host the late-night talk show “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” which was a significant professional choice.