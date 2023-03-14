Selena Gomez is in a “throuple” with Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Peltz spoke about the trio’s close friendship in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, saying of whether Beckham and Gomez get along as well: “Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.’ We are all three best friends.”

Peltz shared of how she and Gomez became so close, “I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala.

“We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

Peltz added of it being such a special thing to find a soulmate kind of friend as an adult, “I think it really is so beautiful when you have girlfriends in your life who cheer you on.

“And if I’m just walking down the street and a girl is like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love your outfit,’ it means so much more than if a guy says it. Like, ew, whatever. But when a girl compliments you, it’s so much more special.”

Gomez and the Peltz-Beckhams shared numerous snaps together over the holiday period, with the girls even getting matching “angel” tattoos.

Gomez previously joked that the trio were “a throuple” and that she’d be a “forever plus one.”

Peltz agreed at the time, commenting, “Facts 💘💘💘🤣”