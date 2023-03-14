Padma Lakshmi spoke candidly about how a car accident permanently altered the lives of her family.

Padma Lakshmi was present at the spring gala for Planned Parenthood 2023. She received the organization’s Champion of Change award at the occasion, which was a notable accolade.

Lakshmi described how her mother Vijaya’s injuries from the collision were so serious that her body could not support the pregnancy and she had to get an abortion.

“We were all very injured, we had a mountain of medical bills. My mother had broken bones, had a cardiac contusion,” Lakshmi told People.

“Her heart would not have sustained that pregnancy. I felt very sorry for my mother, but I thought she was making the right decision, I could see how hard it was for her to get around… just physically, because of her injuries,” she continued.

The Planned Parenthood Gala is a yearly fundraiser for the Planned Parenthood organization and its mission to promote sexual health awareness. This year’s event was held in New York City and included celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Lily Allen amongst others.