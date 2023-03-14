Gary Glitter is back in prison.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the former glam rock star was sent back behind bars on Monday for violating the terms of his probation in the U.K.

Glitter had only just been released from prison last month, after serving half of a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three young girls.

The remainder of his sentence was to be served under probation, and he had been fitted with a GPS tag, along with other restrictions.

"Protecting the public is our number one priority," the British Ministry of Justice said on Tuesday. "That's why we set tough license conditions and so when offenders breach them, we don't hesitate to return them to custody." The statement did not specify what the singer did to violate the terms of his release.

The musician, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was arrested in 2012 amid an investigation into accusations of sexual abuse by longtime BBC host Jimmy Savile.

Gadd was convicted in 2015 on one count of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

As a musician, his most famous song was “Rock and Roll Part 2”, which had been commonly played at professional sports matches, and was prominently featured in the 2019 film “Joker”.