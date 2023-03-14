Rihanna is already spoiling her unborn child.

The artist gave an uplifting performance of “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Oscars where it was nominated for Best Original Song on Sunday. While it missed out on nabbing the win, the singer was able to cut loose at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s bash at the famed Chateau Marmont afterwards.

She dressed for the night in a silver sequined Valentino bralette and skirt, along with 250 carats of sparkling stones from Bayco worth $2.67 million, according to Page Six.

Rihanna also showed off some family jewels, which included a $1.8M diamond belly chain which adorned her pregnant belly. It comprised of 139 carats of oval-, round- and marquise rose-cut diamonds set in platinum.

When it came to her own accessories, she rocked a three-row diamond necklace featuring around 96 carats of rose-cut gems, floral earrings set with about 12 carats of diamonds and a ring with a trio of antique cushion-cut stones.

The glittering look was one of several outfits Rihanna showed off during the night.

Earlier in the night, she wore an elegant mint two-piece with suede gloves while she and A$AP Rocky shared a close moment backstage.