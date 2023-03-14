The Twittersphere is having a fierce debate over Meg White’s drumming.

It all began when former political reporter Lachlan Markay wrote a divisive tweet about the former White Stripes drummer, stating, “The tragedy of the White Strips is how great they would have been with a half decent drummer. Yeah yeah I’ve heard all the ‘but it’s a carefully crafted sound mannnn!’ takes. I’m sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having shitty percussion.”

Since that tweet on Monday (March 13), many have come to Meg’s defense, including The Roots’ drummer Questlove.

“I try to leave ‘troll views’ alone but this right here is out of line af. Actually what is wrong w music is people choking the life out of music like an Instagram filter—trying to reach a high of music perfection that doesn’t even serve the song (or music),” the drummer wrote, sharing Markay’s tweet.

I try to leave “troll views” alone but this right here is out of line af. Actually what is wrong w music is people choking the life out of music like an Instagram filter—-trying to reach a high of music perfection that doesn’t even serve the song (or music) pic.twitter.com/hCj43qNpcG — Plug 5. (@questlove) March 14, 2023

Questlove added in another tweet, “This is why I walk that Dilla path and play like a drunken sloppy af amateur because them flaws is the human element in music that is missing. Real film >>>>>>> IG filter photo.”

This is why I walk that Dilla path and play like a drunken sloppy af amateur because them flaws is the human element in music that is missing. Real film >>>>>>> IG filter photo — Plug 5. (@questlove) March 14, 2023

Many others have come out to drag Markay, who has since made his Twitter private. Among those defending White were Against Me! singer Laura Jane Grace and rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Simplicity with soul will always be more impressive to me than technical virtuosity. People like to criticize drummers like Meg or Penny from Crass but literally no one can recreate their feel https://t.co/vh7ChsfCWb — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) March 13, 2023

but we have multiple examples of him playing with different drummers. i saw the white stripes play probably 10 times or something and there’s no one like meg white. kids would lose their mind to her drumming — UMO (@UMO) March 14, 2023

Twitter coming together to drag this dude for talking sh*t about Meg White is everything. pic.twitter.com/86Ym5CCYSA — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) March 14, 2023

meg white’s drumming is a rorschach test for how you feel about women musicians. unless you also hate all punk music, which was also basic on a technical level and that was the point and it slapped pic.twitter.com/mxi5ccu2wq — Emily Suzanne Lever (@SnarlsDeGaulle) March 13, 2023

"Seven Nation Army" has a strong case to be considered the best song of this century thus far. | @baseballcrank https://t.co/2K3Gl5caUR — National Review (@NRO) March 13, 2023

Jack White defended Meg’s drumming in a 2005 interview with Rolling Stone.

”I never thought, ‘God, I wish Neil Peart was in this band,”’ he said, referring to the Rush drummer. ”Meg is the best part of this band. It never would have worked with anybody else, because it would have been too complicated. When she started to play drums with me, just on a lark, it felt liberating and refreshing.”