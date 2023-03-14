Nicole Scherzinger is putting her past behind her.

This month, the singer debuted her new song “Freedom” at Sydney WorldPride in Australia and the lyrics throw some shade at her Pussycat Dolls origins.

“Please allow me to introduce myself / I’m not that little doll you knew / She paid her dues / Now she owns herself,” she sang.

“I’ve got a new attitude down inside of me / I’ve got a new pair of shoes / Step aside, please,” Scherzinger continued. “I’m through working for you / Was killing me to compromise / B***h, I just woke up redefined.”

Despite the song suggesting she’s moved beyond the Dolls, she did perform several songs by the group during her concert, including “When I Grow Up” and “Don’t Cha”.

Teasing “Freedom” before her gig, Scherzinger told The Daily Telegraph that she believes the LGBTQ community will be “very proud” of the song.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a gay pop anthem; I know it will be,” she said.

Scherzinger joined the Pussycat Dolls in 2003, debuting on their 2005 album PCD. The group released their second and final album in 2008, and they disbanded in 2010.

In 2019, the group announced a reunion tour and new album, but those were eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.