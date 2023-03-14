The Bella Twins are leaving WWE to start a new chapter in their lives and will now formally go by their real names, Brie and Nikki Garcia.

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that the twins departed from the popular wrestling franchise after 15 years of starring in the wrestling ring. Following the official announcement, the twins returned to their original names, Brie and Nikki Garcia.

“Today we are officially from here on out, the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia,” said Nikki during the recent episode of their Sirius XM show, which will be changing its name to “The Nikki & Brie Show“.

READ MORE: Nikki Bella Makes Surprise Announcement About Her Return To The Ring, The Bella Twins Talk WWE Royal Rumble

Nikki explained that leaving behind their “Bella Twins” moniker is difficult, but they are ready to enter a new life chapter.

“We’re going to be 40 in November,” Nikki added, explaining that they are now embracing their lifestyles as mothers, hosts, entrepreneurs and executive producers.

The sisters knew that “it was time to head into this next chapter” when it came time to renew their contracts with WWE.

Brie voiced excitement for this new chapter in her life, adding that she’s “so excited to close the chapter on Brie Bella.”

“Let’s see what Brie Garcia is going to do next,” she concluded.