Lala Kent has blasted Tom Schwartz for standing by idly during Tom Sandoval’s and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

Kent believes that since he was Sandoval’s best friend, Schwartz was aware of their secret affair but didn’t speak out due to “weakness.”

“I don’t like weakness. At times, you have to be a good person,” said Kent, 32, while speaking with TMZ on Monday about whether or not she believes Schwartz knew about the scandal.

She continued to say that Schwartz, 40, should have stepped in between the two during their affair and broke the news to Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, instead of keeping the scandal a secret to protect his best friend.

“[He should have] rolled up on Ariana, or said [to Sandoval] ‘You tell Ariana, or I will.'”

Speaking about the status of Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship, she said she wouldn’t be shocked if they were now “fully together.”

Schwartz spoke with TMZ last Saturday, and when asked if he knew about the affair, stated: “You’ll see it play out on the show.”

Lisa Vanderpump voiced similar beliefs last week while on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”. “I think they are so close he knew something,” said Vanderpump, 62, while discussing what fans have dubbed as ‘Scandoval.’

Kristen Doute, who is rumoured to be rejoining the cast, recently referred to Schwartz as a “f***ing p***y” and said he needs to “man up.”

Before Sandoval and Leviss’ allegedly months-long affair was recently revealed, Schwartz told ET Canada that Sandoval “steamrolled” him into kissing Leviss.

“I’m guilty by association,” Schwartz said about his on-camera kiss with Leviss. “Oh my God. [Sandoval] made me do it. I didn’t want to do it. He’s like, ‘If you don’t do it, you’re a wussy… He steamrolled me.”